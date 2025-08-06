Catholic World News

120,000 attend Jubilee of the Neocatechumenal Way

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 120,000 people attended the Jubilee of the Neocatechumenal Way in Rome on August 4 (video), the day after the conclusion of the Jubilee of Youth.

32 prelates, including Cardinal Baldassare Reina and Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, were present at the event.

“I invite you to look at this cross: this is the image of freedom,” said Kiko Argüello, who cofounded the movement in 1964. “The cross is the image of freedom. Here is a man who has given himself up for you, who will set you free so that you may give yourselves to others and stop offering yourselves only to yourselves.”

