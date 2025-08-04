Catholic World News

Pope expresses concern about situation of immigrants in US

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Archbishop José Gómez of Los Angeles and Bishop Kevin Vann of Orange, California, in an August 1 audience.

Archbishop Gómez, who leads the largest see in the United States, posted on social media:

What a joy to meet with our Holy Father today! Pope Leo XIV, @pontifex, expressed concern over the situation with immigrants in our country and he was enthusiastic when I told him all the good news from @LACatholics: new vocations, our communications and evangelization initiatives, all the energy and creativity in our parishes, schools, and other ministries.



Our Holy Father said he is praying for all of us, and I assured him of our continued prayers. “All with Peter to Jesus through Mary!”

Bishop Vann also discussed the meeting, but did not refer to the topics of conversation.

