Report finds majority of US clergy, religious have strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A recent report by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, based on a survey of 1,009 US bishops, priests, deacons and religious, found that 58% say they have “strong” Marian devotion, with an additional 31% having “some” devotion.

Among the survey’s findings:

71% say they prayed the Rosary privately at the time they discerned their vocations.

92% were introduced to Marian devotion in their families.

44% say they have made St. Louis de Montfort’s Marian consecration.

32% wear the Miraculous Medal, and 29% wear the brown scapular.

