Miami archbishop presses for pastoral visitation at Alligator Alcatraz

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami and his archdiocesan prison ministry staff unsuccessfully sought permission to minister at Alligator Alcatraz, the new immigration detention facility in Florida.

“Visiting the prisoner is one of the corporal works of mercy and the church has always done that—but in this particular circumstance it almost seems to be an intentional effort to dehumanize these people,” the prelate said. “Offering Mass is an opportunity to humanize the detainee, to elevate their dignity and also to assure them that they are not forgotten by God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

