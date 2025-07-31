Catholic World News

Immigration conflicts damage Los Angeles’ identity: Archbishop Gomez

July 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on AngelusNews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a situation not worthy of a great nation,” says Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, speaking of conflicts arising over the enforcement of immigration laws.

Following up on his announcement that the archdiocese was establishing a new program to help immigrants in need, the archbishop said that there is “a climate of fear an uncertainty throughout our parishes and neighborhoods.” He said that the conflict is damaging the city’s historic identity, saying:

Los Angeles has been a city of welcome, generously opening its doors to migrants and refugees from every part of the world. This diversity of cultures, traditions, experiences, and languages is what gives this city its unique character and creative energy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!