Catholic World News

Immigration conflicts damage Los Angeles’ identity: Archbishop Gomez

July 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on AngelusNews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a situation not worthy of a great nation,” says Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, speaking of conflicts arising over the enforcement of immigration laws.

Following up on his announcement that the archdiocese was establishing a new program to help immigrants in need, the archbishop said that there is “a climate of fear an uncertainty throughout our parishes and neighborhoods.” He said that the conflict is damaging the city’s historic identity, saying:

Los Angeles has been a city of welcome, generously opening its doors to migrants and refugees from every part of the world. This diversity of cultures, traditions, experiences, and languages is what gives this city its unique character and creative energy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu31 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

Today is the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). In the year 1521 a cannon ball fractured the left leg of Captain Ignatius Loyola, the future founder of the Jesuits. While he was convalescing, Ignatius read about Christ and His saints and thus turned wholly to God. He then undertook to equip…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: