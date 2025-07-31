Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch: Counter secular materialism through ‘global alliance of conscience’

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his keynote address at a meeting of the World Council of Religions for Peace, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople called for a “global alliance of conscience” to counter secular materialism, which he described as bankrupt and asphyxiating.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, told participants in the Istanbul meeting on July 29 that “we are not called” to “compose a new global religion of consensus. We are called, each from the standpoint of his faith, to constitute a global alliance of conscience, a prophetic testimony that will keep open the horizon of transcendence in a world threatened with asphyxiation within the confines of the material.”

“Our unity is not founded on what we believe in common, but on our common love for humanity and on our common reference to the mystery of the one God,” he added. “This is the only viable peace.”

