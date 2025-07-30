Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin reiterates call for Palestinian state, decries hunger in Gaza

July 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that the Holy See and the State of Palestine have had full diplomatic relations for a decade, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, said that the solution to the crisis in the Holy Land is “the recognition of two states, living side by side, independently but also in cooperation and security.”

The prelate also lamented the hunger crisis in Gaza and discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think the Vatican can be accused of not being neutral. We have always tried—while speaking truthfully—to stand close to both sides and, above all, to help find a path toward a resolution of the conflict.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!