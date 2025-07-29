Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell ordered probe of ‘potentially illegal’ bank transactions

July 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: During his term as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, the late Cardinal George Pell uncovered evidence of “potentially illegal” banking transactions by the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), The Pillar has reported.

In a 2016 memo, which The PIllar has obtained, Cardinal Pell instructed Libero Milone, then the Vatican’s auditor general, to investigate APSA transactions that appeared to have been deliberately altered to “shield the true identity of owner/source of funds.” Such alteration of records could be classified as bank fraud, and could support charges that the Vatican was open to money-laundering.

The results of Milone’s investigation into Cardinal Pell’s findings have not been made public. Milone, who was forced to resign in 2017, has said that he was fired because he had discovered widespread financial corruption, and has threatened to make public the evidence of what he discovered.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!