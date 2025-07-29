Catholic World News

Wounded Gaza Catholic, a Vatican newspaper contributor, writes about Israeli strike on parish

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Suhail Abu Dawood, a young Gaza Catholic who writes regularly for L’Osservatore Romano, described the recent Israeli military strike on his parish, during which he was severely wounded.

“The bomb was so strong that I couldn’t protect myself from the shrapnel, so unfortunately I was injured in the lower back; the shrapnel came out of my right leg, causing serious injuries inside my stomach and abdomen,” he wrote. “I felt excruciating pain, fell facedown to the ground, and my body began to bleed profusely.”

“I will never forget what the priests told me when my pain became excruciating,” he added. “They said: Remember Calvary! Jesus was there on the Cross, suffering and dying, and you too placed all your suffering and pain on the Cross.”

