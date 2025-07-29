Catholic World News

New Holy Land custos makes solemn entrance into Cenacle, Holy Sepulchre, Bethlehem

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On July 24-26, Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the new custos (custodian) of the Holy Land, made his solemn entrance into the Cenacle and the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, and the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

As head of the region’s Franciscan province, the custos is responsible for pastoral care at these and other shrines in the Holy Land, as well as in 17 schools and in the parishes entrusted to it by the Latin Patriarchate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

