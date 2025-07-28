Catholic World News

New assault on besieged Christian village on West Bank

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Taibeh, the West Bank village that was the target of a violent assault by young Israeli extremists on July 14, was hit again on Sunday night, as a group of attackers threw rocks at homes, torched vehicles and one home, and left anti-Christian graffiti on walls.

Residents of the Christian village eventually drove off the attackers. Israeli troops arrived an hour later.

The July 14 attack on the same village had led the Christian leaders of Jerusalem—and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee—to urge the Israeli government to curb the militant group.

