Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman renews call for recognition of Palestinian state

July 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling statements made by Pope St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis, a leading Vatican spokesman spoke of the importance of recognizing a two-state solution to the Palestinian question.

Andrea Tornielli made his remarks after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize the State of Palestine, as nearly 150 other nations have done. The Holy See and Palestine established formal diplomatic relations in 2015.

“The ongoing tragedy in Gaza—the repeated massacres of tens of thousands of innocent civilians who have died under the bombs, and who are now dying of hunger and deprivation, or being shot while trying to reach food—should make it clear to everyone how urgent it is to halt the military attacks that are causing this slaughter,” said Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

“At the same time, it highlights how indispensable a solution to the Palestinian question has become,” Tornielli continued. “This is a solution that the Holy See has been persistently calling for over many decades,” a “solution that finally guarantees them a state with secure, respected, and recognized borders.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!