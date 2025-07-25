Catholic World News

US envoy protested Israeli scrutiny of Evangelical visitors

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A shift in Israeli visa policy—calling for careful scrutiny of visa requests from Evangelical Christian groups in the US “to ascertain whether or not they should be recognized as religious institutions”—drew a sharp rebuke from the US Ambassador to Israel.

Noting that Evangelicals in the US are among the most loyal supporters of the Israeli government, Ambassador Mike Huckabee warned that “if the government of Israeli continues to impose the expense and bureaucratic harassment for the granting of routine visas, that for decades have been routine, I will have no other choice that to instruct our consular section to review options for reciprocal treatment of Israeli citizens seeking visas to the United States.”

Huckabee later reported that the potential conflict had been satisfactorily resolved.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!