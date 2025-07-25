Catholic World News

Migrants are models of hope, Pope writes in message for World Day of Migrants

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Leo XIV writes that migrants—like the people of Israel in the Old Testament—offer the world a model of hope.

“They demonstrate this daily through their resilience and their truth in God, as they face adversity while seeking a future in which they glimpse that integral human development and happiness are possible,” the Pontiff says.

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees would ordinarily be observed on September 24. This year, however, the 111th annual observance will take place on October 4 and 5, to coincide with the Jubilee of Migrants and Missions.

In his message the Pope laments the factors that prompt people to leave their homelands. “The prospect of a renewed arms race and the development of new armaments, including nuclear weapons, the lack of consideration for the harmful effects of the ongoing climate crisis, and the impact of profound economic inequalities make the challenges of the present and the future increasingly demanding,” he says.

