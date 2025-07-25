Catholic World News

US bishops call for repeal of ‘severely problematic’ FACE Act

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty and Committee on Pro-Life Activities lent their support to the FACE Act Repeal Act of 2025, sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

Rejecting “violence in any form,” including the violence of abortion, Bishops Kevin Rhoades and Daniel Thomas wrote that “as Americans, we have the right to public self-expression, including praying peacefully, advocating, and compassionately reaching out to mothers seeking abortion with life-affirming alternatives.”

“Our brother bishops opposed the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act when it was passed in 1994,” they continued. “They knew it would lead to discriminatory prosecutions against those peacefully protesting to uphold life, with all the accompanying personal impacts on them and their families ... It is time to repeal the severely problematic FACE Act.”

