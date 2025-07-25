Catholic World News

Haiti’s bishops deplore ‘barbarism’ into which nation has fallen

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Haiti Libre

CWN Editor's Note: In a July 23 statement, the bishops of the Caribbean nation of Haiti deplored current conditions there.

The bishops described Haiti as “a failing state that no longer ensures security, justice, or the minimum subsistence for its people; a fragmented territory, abandoned to the law of arms and the terror of armed gangs; a population on the run, displaced, humiliated, impoverished, wounded in its flesh and soul.”

They added:

No one is exempt from the atrocities committed by armed gangs; no place or symbol is spared: places of worship are desecrated, sanctuaries are violated and ransacked, the country’s historical and cultural heritage is vandalized, burned down.

“We denounce these acts of barbarism; they are the sign of a people that is losing the sense of God, and, with him, the sense of man,” they continued. “Above all, why do the State Authorities not make their greatest effort to protect what remains of our territory and what should be inviolable, namely: life, freedom, culture and memory?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!