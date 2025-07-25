Catholic World News

Vatican City announces plastic bottle recycling initiative

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican City State

CWN Editor's Note: The Governorate of Vatican City State announced the signing of an agreement with Hera Group, an Italian utility company, to provide for plastic bottle recycling.

“During the pilot phase, volunteers—easily identifiable by their distinctive vests—will manage the collection points in the Vatican Museums and St. Peter’s Square,” according to the announcement. “Bottles will be deposited in dedicated containers, then transported to facilities for sorting and recycling to allow their reuse.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

