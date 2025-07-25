Catholic World News

Caritas, other agencies plead: let aid into Gaza

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, joined over 100 agencies in “sounding the alarm to allow in life-saving aid” into Gaza.

“As the Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza, aid workers are now joining the same food lines, risking being shot just to feed their families,” the agencies stated. “With supplies now totally depleted, humanitarian organizations are witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes.”

The agencies added that “just outside Gaza, in warehouses—and even within Gaza itself—tons of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel sit untouched with humanitarian organizations blocked from accessing or delivering them. The Government of Israel’s restrictions, delays, and fragmentation under its total siege have created chaos, starvation, and death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!