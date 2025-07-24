Catholic World News

Los Angeles archdiocese sets up new fund for immigrants

July 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, working with local business executives, has established a fund to help families facing special financial needs because of recent raids by federal immigration officials.

“This program will provide direct support to families who are suffering financial hardships because of the current climate of uncertainty and fear,” the archbishop said at a July 23 press conference. The fund will support parish programs to assist families with groceries, medications, and other immediate needs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!