Algerian president meets with Pontiff

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on July 24 with President Abdelmagjid Tebboun of Algeria.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had touched on “the life of the Church in the country,” inter-religious dialogue, and broader geopolitical concerns.

