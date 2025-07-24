Catholic World News

US commission assesses religious freedom in Nigeria

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an updated assessment of religious freedom in Nigeria, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom founded that “Nigeria’s legal system imposes systematic restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, specifically with its use of blasphemy laws in 12 states,” as well as the imposition of sharia law on non-Muslims in some states.

The commission also found that “Nigeria’s federal and state authorities continue to tolerate attacks by nonstate entities who often justify their violence on the basis of a religious ideology and specifically target vulnerable religious communities.”

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

