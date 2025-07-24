Catholic World News

Federal judge halts enforcement of part of Tennessee’s abortion-trafficking law

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has halted the enforcement of portions of Tennessee’s law against abortion trafficking.

Judge Julia Gibbons, who was appointed a district court judge by President Ronald Reagan (1983) and an appellate court judge by President George W. Bush (2002), ruled that the law “unconstitutionally regulates speech based on content and is facially overbroad.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

