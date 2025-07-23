Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for renewed commitment to multilateralism

July 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a forum of the UN Economic and Social Council, a Vatican diplomat said on July 22 that “my Delegation upholds the necessity for a renewed multilateral cooperation system that is rooted in the UN’s founding principles for transformative change.”

“Dialogue, respect and commitment must guide the shared commitment to achieve the common good,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Furthermore, increased investment in families as the bedrock of society, together with accessible, quality education and healthcare are also essential for individuals and societies to flourish.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!