Pope Leo will continue reform of Roman Curia, English cardinal predicts

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has confidently asserted that Pope Leo XIV will introduce new reforms to the Roman Curia, beginning this autumn.

Speaking to an audience at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Cardinal Nicholas said that the need for reforms in the Curia had been discussed among the cardinal-electors prior to the papal conclave in May. He said that Pope Leo had been elected in part because he, having served as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, was very familiar with the inner workings of the Roman Curia.

