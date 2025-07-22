Catholic World News

Papal gift of chausable to Albano bishop

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his July 20 Mass in Albano Cathedral, Pope Leo XIV gave a chausable to Bishop Vincenzo Viva, the diocesan bishop.

“We present this gift to Your Excellency as an expression of our closeness to your Diocesan Church, with the wish that the Lord’s Blessing may always accompany you,” Pope Leo said. “Thank you for your service and thanks to your people.”

Albano is two miles from Castel Gandolfo, the site of the papal summer residence. It is also a suburbicarian see of the Diocese of Rome.

