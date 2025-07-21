Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for America’s Ruthenian Catholics

July 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has written a message, dated July 12 and released July 19, to Ruthenian Catholics attending the 3rd Metropolitan Assembly of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh.

“Your Assembly, held under the theme ‘Come, let us worship and bow before Christ,’ offers a precious opportunity to grow in unity and to reaffirm your commitment to the Lord,” Pope Leo wrote. “Through your liturgical celebrations, prayerful reflection and fraternal dialogue, you will surely renew your faithful witness to Christ and deepen your proclamation of the Gospel in the rich tradition of the Byzantine Catholic Churches.”

“I give thanks for the witness of your forebears, who built vibrant Byzantine communities in North America amidst various challenges and uncertainty,” he continued. “Their legacy continues in your courageous embrace of pastoral renewal, which is rooted in fidelity to your heritage.”

The Ruthenian Greek Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, includes two European eparchies immediately subject to the Holy See, as well as five North American jurisdictions under the purview of the Ruthenian Metropolitan Archbishop of Pittsburgh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!