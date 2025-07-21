Catholic World News

‘Environmental justice is closely linked to social justice,’ Vatican cardinal tells Latin American bishops

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM), Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, said that “environmental justice is closely linked to social justice.”

Discussing the effects of mining, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development lamented “environmental degradation, human rights violations, forced displacement, violence and loss of means of subsistence.” He also said that “the human being should not despotically dominate what is created, but establish a relationship based on respect, balance, and reciprocity.”

Cardinal Czerny made his remarks as CELAM released pastoral guidelines related to mining.

