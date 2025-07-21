Catholic World News

Church in South Africa advocates for miners

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Peter John Pearson, who leads the Parliamentary Liaison Office of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, lamented the “huge inequality between the wealth that remains trapped in the hands of mine owners and the few pennies that end up in the pockets of the miners.”

Interviewed for a Vatican newspaper article entitled “La Chiesa sta con i minatori” [The Church stands with the miners], Father Pearson discussed the Church’s advocacy on their behalf.

“We took collective action to obtain compensation for those who had fallen ill but had received no compensation,” he said. “In the end, we won.”

Referring to human trafficking, Father Pearson spoke of an “evil syndicate that promises people the illusion of good jobs but actually conceals unregulated, poorly paid, and dangerous exploitation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

