EU, US bishops lament attack on Gaza parish

July 18, 2025

The presidents of COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union) and the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued statements mourning the Israeli military attack on Gaza’s sole Catholic parish.

On a visit to Ukraine, Bishop Mariano Crociata of Latina-Terracina-Sezze-Priverno (Italy), the president of COMECE, said that “we do not yet know exactly what happened, but I can say that such acts renew our sorrow at the spread of violence and compel us to reaffirm, with strength, our firm opposition to every form of war and armed conflict.”

“I join the cry of those who call for peace and for respect of every human life, wherever it may be,” added the prelate. “From Ukraine, where we are experiencing the evil and absurdity of war and its terrible consequences, I wish to send a heartfelt message of closeness and solidarity to the Christian community in Gaza, and to raise our voice for the end of war and for respect towards the Palestinian people.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB, said that “with the Holy Father, the Catholic bishops of the United States are deeply saddened to learn about the deaths and injuries at Holy Family Church in Gaza caused by a military strike.”

“Our first concern, naturally, goes out to Father Gabriele Romanelli and all his parishioners, most especially to the families of those killed,” he continued. “Our prayers are for them during these tragic times. With the Holy Father, we also continue to pray and advocate for dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.”

“Yesterday was the memorial of Our Lady of Mount Carmel’ through her intercession, may there be peace in Gaza,” he concluded.

Elsewhere, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, said, “We learn with dismay of the unacceptable attack on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza.”

“We express our closeness to the community of the affected parish, with a special thought for those who suffer and the injured, including Father Gabriel Romanelli,” he continued. “In firmly condemning the violence that continues to sow destruction and death among the population of the Strip, severely tried by months of war, we appeal to the parties involved and to the international community to silence their weapons and start negotiations, the only possible way to achieve peace.”

Cardinal Zuppi also thanked Noemi Di Segni, the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, “for her message of solidarity,” as well as “those who, in these hours, are showing their closeness to the Catholic Church.”

