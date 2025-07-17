Catholic World News

Recently ordained US priest sentenced to 7 years for abuse

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Juan Carlos Garcia, a priest of the Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple acts of sexual misconduct involving minors and adults.

Father Garcia, who agreed not to contest laicization proceedings, was ordained in 2020 following his seminary education at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

“I can’t wait to be able to hand shake and give people hugs,” he said before his priestly ordination. “I want to embrace people and tell them, ‘I’m here for you.’”

