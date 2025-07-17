Catholic World News

Gaza crisis has reached breaking point, Caritas Jerusalem warns

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Jerusalem warned that “the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached an unprecedented level of devastation” and that “as hostilities escalate and essential supplies remain blocked, every sector of civilian life is collapsing.”

“Acute hunger has gripped the entire population,” the Catholic charity said. “Fuel shortages have crippled water production, sewage treatment, and waste removal ... Hospitals are overwhelmed and under-resourced.”

Warning that “lives are hanging by a thread,” the organization called on “governments, humanitarian organizations, faith-based institutions, and people of conscience around the world” to “demand an immediate ceasefire; guarantee unhindered humanitarian access; [and] ensure the protection of civilians, especially children and displaced families.”

