Papal prayer for Taiwanese typhoon victims

July 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Holy See Press Office announced that “the Pope is praying for all those affected” by Typhoon Danas “and has asked the Apostolic Almoner to provide concrete aid to the affected population.”

At least four people were killed and over 700 injured in the typhoon, which lashed southern Taiwan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

