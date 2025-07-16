Catholic World News

Miami’s Archbishop Wenski: Congress must fix immigration legislation

July 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Miami archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami has called upon the US Congress to take action to repair an immigration system which, he said, is thoroughly broken.

“It’s time for Congress to do something,” the archbishop said, reasoning that if the current policies of the Trump administration are consistent with the law, then the law must be changed.

“What makes it cruel right now is the arbitrariness of this push to deport people who have already made a stake here—people who have put in sweat and effort to stay,” the archbishop said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!