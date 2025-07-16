Catholic World News

Miami’s Archbishop Wenski: Congress must fix immigration legislation

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami has called upon the US Congress to take action to repair an immigration system which, he said, is thoroughly broken.

“It’s time for Congress to do something,” the archbishop said, reasoning that if the current policies of the Trump administration are consistent with the law, then the law must be changed.

“What makes it cruel right now is the arbitrariness of this push to deport people who have already made a stake here—people who have put in sweat and effort to stay,” the archbishop said.

