Google shuts down Italian Catholic blog

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing unspecified hate-speech violations, Google has shut down Messa in Latino, a popular Italian Catholic blog that attracted more than a million visitors in June.

Luigi Casalini, who operates the site, vowed to take legal action against the company.

