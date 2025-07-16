Catholic World News

Notre-Dame Cathedral welcomes more than 6 million visitors since reopening

July 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In the six months since its December reopening following a devastating fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris attracted 6,015,000 visitors.

“Taking into account these numbers represent only a half a year, they are on track to exceed the 8.7 million visitors to the famous Louvre Museum all last year, the 8.7 million recorded at Versailles, and the 6.3 million people who went up the iconic Eiffel Tower,” CNA reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

