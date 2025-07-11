Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: ‘It is genocide’

July 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “It is genocide,” Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi says about jihadist violence against Christians in Nigeria. “The want to Islamize the country.”

“Attacks against Christian communities have become a recurring, almost daily fact,” the bishop continues, in an interview with the SIR new agency. “The government of Nigeria seems not to understand, or lives in a state of denial.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!