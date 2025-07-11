Catholic World News

US commission assesses religious freedom in post-Assad Syria

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an updated assessment of religious freedom in Syria, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom stated that “loyalists to the transitional authorities have targeted civilians in the west and south through mass sectarian attacks, while Turkish military strikes and support for Islamist militias in the north have continued to pose threats.”

The July report offers overviews of “the end of the Assad regime and its religious freedom abuses,” as well as “post-Assad religious freedom violations, including attacks on religious minorities.”

