Catholic World News

Philippine bishops’ conference calls for fair wages, political accountability

July 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of its summer meeting, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines issued a letter lamenting “the difficult situation of workers in our country: the wages they receive are far below the minimum wage that allows them to provide for their needs and support their families.”

“The Church must set a good example by guaranteeing workers in Church institutions fair wages, benefits, and humane treatment,” the bishops added.

The prelates also expressed concerns about the Senate’s delay in continuing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. “An impeachment process, when conducted with truth and justice, is a legitimate democratic mechanism for transparency and accountability in governance,” the bishops said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri11 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Benedict, Abbot

Image for Memorial of St. Benedict, Abbot

Today is the Memorial of St. Benedict (480-547), who was born at Nursia in Umbria in about 480 and was sent to Rome to be educated, but soon left the world to live a solitary life at Subiaco. After living in a cave in the mountains for two years as a hermit, he had acquired such a reputation that disciples…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: