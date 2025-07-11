Catholic World News

Pope receives 220 pounds of mail every day

July 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV receives about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of mail each day, the Italian postal service said in a statement.

“Currently, it is impossible to determine which country writes the most to the Pope,” said Antonello Chidichimo, director of the postal service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

