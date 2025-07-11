Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns of ‘blood and chaos’ in Kenya

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page article in its July 10 edition, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to protests in the East African nation of Kenya.

“Over 30 dead in the protests of recent days against bad governance, taxes, corruption, injustice, and poverty,” the Vatican newspaper reported in the article, entitled “Sangue e caos” [Blood and chaos]. “Young people’s demands have gone unheard.”

Father Kizito Sesana, 82, a Comboni missionary, told the newspaper that “the youth protests will not disappear anytime soon. There is now a new consciousness in this generation, and the entire political class is totally disconnected. Their banner is change: they want an end to corruption.”

The nation of 58.2 million (map) is 80% Christian (22% Catholic), 11% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

