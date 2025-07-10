Catholic World News

Pope sees elderly as ‘first witnesses of hope’

July 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV refers to the elderly as “the first witnesses of hope” in his message for the World Day for Grandparents.

The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly will be observed this year on July 27. The Pope’s message for the occasion was released by the Vatican on July 10.

In it the Pope points to the key role played in the Scriptures by elderly people, including Abraham and Sarah, Zechariah and Elizabeth, and Moses.

