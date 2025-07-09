Catholic World News

Pope meets with Ukraine’s Zelensky

July 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican on July 9.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the “cordial” discussions focused on “the importance of dialogue as the preferred means of ending hostilities.”

Pope Leo expressed his sorrow for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and promised the assistance of the Vatican in efforts to secure the release of prisoners. He also confirmed that the Vatican would be willing to host negotiations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!