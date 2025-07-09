Catholic World News

Look at world from children’s perspective, Vatican spokesman counsels

July 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Gisotti, a vice director of the Editorial Directorate of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has written an article, “Pope Leo XIV and a world in the measure of children,” to mark the two-month anniversary of the Pontiff’s election.

Recalling a photograph of Pope Leo with a child, Gisotti mused:

Why is this image so striking? Because in that simple act of bending down, the Pope points us toward a direction that all people—especially those who hold the fate of the world in their hands—should follow: to meet children at their level, to look at the world through their eyes.

“Imagine, just for a moment, if children from the nations of the Great Powers sat on the UN Security Council,” Gisotti added. “Who knows how international relations might change.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed9 July
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: