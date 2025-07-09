Catholic World News

Look at world from children’s perspective, Vatican spokesman counsels

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Gisotti, a vice director of the Editorial Directorate of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has written an article, “Pope Leo XIV and a world in the measure of children,” to mark the two-month anniversary of the Pontiff’s election.

Recalling a photograph of Pope Leo with a child, Gisotti mused:

Why is this image so striking? Because in that simple act of bending down, the Pope points us toward a direction that all people—especially those who hold the fate of the world in their hands—should follow: to meet children at their level, to look at the world through their eyes.

“Imagine, just for a moment, if children from the nations of the Great Powers sat on the UN Security Council,” Gisotti added. “Who knows how international relations might change.”

