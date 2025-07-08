Catholic World News

Holy See emphasizes link between poverty, climate change

July 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council, a Vatican diplomat said recently that “the Holy See emphasizes the interconnectedness of climate change, poverty and social protection.”

“Around 2.7 billion people living at or below the poverty line are currently at risk of major climate-change related disruptions,” said Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland. “It is therefore urgent to address the disproportionate impact of this crisis on the poorest, who are the least responsible for it.”

The diplomat also stated that “it is deeply concerning that fewer than 9% of people in the 20 countries most vulnerable to climate change are covered by social protection systems.”

