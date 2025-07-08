Catholic World News

Papal gratitude for Vatican monthly newspaper of the poor

July 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has written a message marking the third anniversary of L’Osservatore di Strada, the Vatican monthly newspaper that describes itself as “of the poor, through the poor, with the poor.”

“Your work is important because it helps us to remember that the world must also be seen from the street, having the courage to change our perspective, breaking down the patterns and conventions that often prevent us from seeing truly and more deeply and from listening to the voice of those who have no voice,” the Pope wrote in his July 5 message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!