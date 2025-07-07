Catholic World News

Strengthen your relationship with Christ, Pope tells young pilgrims, teachers

July 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: In a July 5 audience, Pope Leo XIV received young people from the Diocese of Copenhagen, Denmark, as well as Catholic school teachers from Ireland, England, Wales, and Scotland.

“Remember that God has created each one of you with a purpose and a mission in this life,” the Pope said to the young people. “Use this opportunity for listening, for prayer, so that you may hear more clearly God’s voice calling you deep within your hearts ... And through that listening you might be open to allowing God’s grace to strengthen your faith in Jesus, so that you might more readily share that gift with others.”

Students “look to you particularly as to how you teach and how you live,” the Pope told the teachers. “I hope that, each day, you will nurture your relationship with Christ, who gives us the pattern of all authentic teaching, so that, in turn, you may guide and encourage those entrusted to your care to follow Christ in their own lives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!