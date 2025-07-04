Vatican officials present new Mass formulary: Mass for the Care of Creation
July 04, 2025
Two Vatican officials presented a new Mass formulary, the Missa pro custodia creationis (Mass for the Care of Creation), at a July 3 press conference (video). The press conference followed a decree (Latin, English) of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.
Free eBook:
|Free eBook: Liturgical Year 2024-2025, Vol. 4
Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, noted that the current edition of the Roman Missal includes 49 Masses and Prayers for Various Needs and Occasions. The Mass for the Care of Creation will join the 17 other Mass formularies for civil needs.
Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, OFM, the secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, discussed creation in the liturgy and the Mass formulary itself (Italian remarks, English summary).
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Further information:
- Press Conference to present the new formulary of the Missa “pro custodia creationis”, 03.07.2025 (Holy See Press Office)
- Press Conference, July 3, 2025 (Vatican News, YouTube)
- Conferenza Stampa di presentazione del nuovo formulario della Missa “pro custodia creationis, 03.07.2025 (Holy See Press Office)
- Missa pro custodia creationis (Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments)
- DECREE on the formulary and Biblical readings for the Mass for the Care of Creation (DICASTERY FOR DIVINE WORSHIP AND THE DISCIPLINE OF THE SACRAMENTS)
- DECRETUM de formulario et lectionibus adhibendis in Missa “pro custodia creationis” (DICASTERIUM DE CULTU DIVINO ET DISCIPLINA SACRAMENTORUM)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!