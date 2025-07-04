Catholic World News

Vatican officials present new Mass formulary: Mass for the Care of Creation

July 04, 2025

Two Vatican officials presented a new Mass formulary, the Missa pro custodia creationis (Mass for the Care of Creation), at a July 3 press conference (video). The press conference followed a decree (Latin, English) of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, noted that the current edition of the Roman Missal includes 49 Masses and Prayers for Various Needs and Occasions. The Mass for the Care of Creation will join the 17 other Mass formularies for civil needs.

Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, OFM, the secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, discussed creation in the liturgy and the Mass formulary itself (Italian remarks, English summary).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!