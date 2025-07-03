Catholic World News

Address the trafficking of migrant domestic workers, Vatican diplomat urges

July 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent session of the UN Human Rights Council, a Vatican diplomat spoke about “the urgent need to address the underlying limits of current legal and policy frameworks that facilitate conditions for the trafficking of migrant domestic workers.”

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that these workers “should be guaranteed fair wages, just labor conditions, and the protection of their fundamental rights.”

“My Delegation would like to draw attention to the typically hidden nature of domestic work, which leaves migrant workers more vulnerable to abuse, debt bondage, and trafficking, with limited access to justice and effective remedies,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!