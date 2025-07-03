Catholic World News

Turkey’s first lady meets with Pope, calls for ‘more assertive’ Christian support for Gaza ceasefire

July 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Emine Erdoğan, the wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a July 2 audience.

The Istanbul-based Hürriyet Daily News reported that the two discussed “the human tragedy in Gaza, efforts to combat climate change, the fight against Islamophobia and racism, and the importance of the family’s existence in society.”

“We discussed the crucial need for the Christian community to adopt a more assertive position in order to secure a lasting ceasefire and guarantee the full provision of humanitarian aid,” the first lady said after the meeting.

“We are in agreement that the climate crisis is a shared concern for all of humanity, irrespective of their faith or region,” she added. “In this context, I have observed that there is significant potential for collaboration between Türkiye and the Vatican in addressing climate change.”

The Pope reportedly told the first lady that he wishes to visit Turkey in November—a visit already announced by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, but not officially confirmed by the Vatican.

The nation of 84.1 million (map) is 98% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

