Ecumenical Patriarchate: Pope Leo to visit Turkey in November

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has announced that Pope Leo XIV will visit Nicaea in November to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the first ecumenical council there. The announcement, unconfirmed by the Vatican, followed a May 19 meeting between Pope Leo and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The Pope and the Ecumenical Patriarch “agreed to meet together in Nicaea toward the end of November, near the Feast of Saint Andrew, in order to commemorate together the 1,700th anniversary,” according to the announcement. “During this historic visit, Pope Leo may also visit the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, at the Phanar in Constantinople.”

Both Nicaea and the Phanar are located in Turkey. The nation of 84.1 million (map) is 98% Muslim.

